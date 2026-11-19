Circle Line reliability falls 23% in October as overall MRT performance dips from record high
The overall MRT network's 12-month mean kilometres between failure fell 7 per cent to 3.14 million train-km, but stayed above 2 million train-km for a seventh straight month.
SINGAPORE: The Circle Line's mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) fell 23 per cent in October, according to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest rail reliability report published on Thursday (Nov 19).
Singapore tracks the reliability of its MRT network using MKBF - the average distance travelled by trains before a delay of more than five minutes.
The monthly MKBF figures are based on a 12-month moving average, with the October figure covering the period from November 2025 to October 2026.
LTA said the October figures are provisional and subject to adjustment pending ongoing incident investigations.
The MKBF for the Circle Line fell to 1.97 million train-km in October, down from 2.57 million in September.
However, the Circle Line's train service delivery improved to 99.85 per cent from 99.79 per cent, while train punctuality was unchanged at 99.31 per cent.
LTA's report showed there were no Circle Line service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October.
In response to a query from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said that the decrease in the Circle Line's MKBF was caused by a single service delay exceeding five minutes. The delay occurred on Oct 3 and resulted from a platform screen door fault.
"At higher MKBF levels, the indicator becomes more sensitive to individual incidents, where an additional delay can result in a noticeable drop in MKBF," said the spokesperson.
The number of delays of more than five minutes experienced on the Circle Line over the 12 months from November 2025 to October this year increased from three to four, which resulted in a 600,000 train-km decrease in MKBF.
"As the MKBF becomes sensitive to small variations in the number of delays, the fluctuations we see in the MKBF now become less meaningful," the spokesperson added.
The overall MRT network's MKBF also fell 7 per cent to 3.14 million train-km in October, from a record 3.38 million in September.
The figure remained above 2 million train-km for the seventh consecutive month, a run LTA described as “sustained record high performance”.
The Downtown Line was the only other mature MRT line whose MKBF fell, edging down 0.2 per cent to 4.18 million train-km.
The North-South and North East lines recorded slight increases in MKBF, while the East-West Line's figure was unchanged from September.
The MKBF for all five mature MRT lines remained above 1 million train-km, including the North-South and East-West lines, the network's oldest lines.
The Thomson-East Coast Line's MKBF is excluded from the overall MRT network figure because the line is still undergoing construction and extension, and its performance has yet to stabilise, LTA said.
Its MKBF fell 11.8 per cent to 439,000 train-km in October, from 498,000 in September.
"While MKBF provides a reasonable indicator for reliability of mature rail lines, it has limitations, especially for newer lines - a newer rail line in its early stages tends to operate significantly lower mileage, especially since ridership remains relatively low and trains are not being operated at more typical frequencies," said LTA.
The Bukit Panjang LRT's MKBF, meanwhile, jumped 50.6 per cent to a record 667,000 car-km in October, from 443,000 in September.
"The substantial completion of BPLRT renewal works this year has significantly improved the reliability of the system, and allowed us to deliver smoother and more reliable journeys for commuters."
The Sengkang-Punggol LRT's MKBF rose 17.4 per cent to 911,000 car-km.
The overall LRT network's MKBF rose 30.7 per cent to 813,000 car-km.
LTA attributed the sustained performance to transport workers and rail operators, as well as ongoing upgrading and maintenance works.
It added that LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit have been following up on recommendations made by the Rail Reliability Taskforce in February.
OTHER INDICATORS OF RAIL RELIABILITY
LTA also noted that while MKBF is a simple and internationally recognised measure of rail reliability, it does not reflect the duration of each disruption or its actual impact on commuters.
It therefore also publishes data on delays lasting more than 30 minutes, train service delivery and train punctuality.
For instance, the train service delivery indicator measures the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, expressed as a percentage.
It complements MKBF by accounting for the extent of service disruptions, as longer disruptions reduce the distance trains travel compared with their scheduled mileage.
There were no MRT service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October, compared with one in September.
For October, the overall train service delivery for the MRT network stood at 99.96 per cent, up from 99.84 per cent in September.
The East-West Line was the only one of the five mature lines to record a decline, slipping to 99.95 per cent from 99.96 per cent.
Train punctuality measures the percentage of trips that arrive at the end of a line or a scheduled turnaround point within two minutes of schedule.
It complements MKBF by tracking the consistency of rail operations, as well as the predictability of journeys and wait times.
"Lower punctuality means that train frequencies are less regular, which can cause longer wait times and crowdedness," said LTA.
Train punctuality for October rose to 99.63 per cent, up from 99.36 per cent in September.
The East-West Line was the only one of the five mature lines to record a decline in train punctuality, falling to 99.65 per cent from 99.9 per cent.