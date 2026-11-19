SINGAPORE: The Circle Line's mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) fell 23 per cent in October, according to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest rail reliability report published on Thursday (Nov 19).

Singapore tracks the reliability of its MRT network using MKBF - the average distance travelled by trains before a delay of more than five minutes.

The monthly MKBF figures are based on a 12-month moving average, with the October figure covering the period from November 2025 to October 2026.

LTA said the October figures are provisional and subject to adjustment pending ongoing incident investigations.

The MKBF for the Circle Line fell to 1.97 million train-km in October, down from 2.57 million in September.

However, the Circle Line's train service delivery improved to 99.85 per cent from 99.79 per cent, while train punctuality was unchanged at 99.31 per cent.

LTA's report showed there were no Circle Line service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October.

In response to a query from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said that the decrease in the Circle Line's MKBF was caused by a single service delay exceeding five minutes. The delay occurred on Oct 3 and resulted from a platform screen door fault.

"At higher MKBF levels, the indicator becomes more sensitive to individual incidents, where an additional delay can result in a noticeable drop in MKBF," said the spokesperson.

The number of delays of more than five minutes experienced on the Circle Line over the 12 months from November 2025 to October this year increased from three to four, which resulted in a 600,000 train-km decrease in MKBF.

"As the MKBF becomes sensitive to small variations in the number of delays, the fluctuations we see in the MKBF now become less meaningful," the spokesperson added.

The overall MRT network's MKBF also fell 7 per cent to 3.14 million train-km in October, from a record 3.38 million in September.

The figure remained above 2 million train-km for the seventh consecutive month, a run LTA described as “sustained record high performance”.