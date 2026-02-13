Longer MRT closures to come as LTA accelerates rail upgrades after recent disruptions

SINGAPORE: Train service closures could last longer in the coming years as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and operators expedite upgrades to critical rail infrastructure across the MRT and LRT networks.

This comes as the Ministry of Transport accepted a wide-ranging set of recommendations from the Rail Reliability Taskforce, formed in September last year after a spate of disruptions.

Renewal of power, signalling and train systems will be prioritised, as major failures in these areas have direct and significant impact on commuters, LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said in a press release on Friday (Feb 13).

For instance, renewal of the North East Line (NEL) power supply system will be brought forward to begin this year. Other upgrades include enhancing the power intake at the NEL depot in Sengkang and increasing traction power capacity on the NEL and Sengkang-Punggol LRT through additional substations.

In the longer term, LTA plans to explore building a dedicated higher-capacity backup power intake for the NEL.

SIGNALLING AND TRAIN IMPROVEMENTS

For signalling, LTA and operators will study additional operating procedures and bypass systems to enable faster recovery during faults without compromising safety. These could allow trains to continue moving at slower speeds rather than come to a complete halt.

To address train-related faults, LTA will revise the placement of key mechanical components such as coupling levers and brake isolation valves for easier access during breakdowns. It will also improve trains' electrical circuitry for better fault resilience.

The task force had suggested full-day closures to speed up renewal works. LTA did not say if this would be implemented, but that engineering hours will be extended and longer service closures may be needed.

"This is necessary as renewing multiple systems simultaneously whilst maintaining day-to-day rail operations poses inherent coordination and operational challenges," LTA and the operators said, adding that service adjustments will be carefully planned and alternative transport options provided to commuters.

Plans are also underway to accelerate the deployment of bridging buses during service interruptions to minimise commuter delays.

