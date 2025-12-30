Rail reliability task force recommends full-day service closures to speed up MRT, LRT upgrading
The task force also suggested additional backup systems to allow train service to resume more quickly after a minor fault.
SINGAPORE: The task force that was formed to improve the reliability of train services has submitted its recommendations, suggesting full-day closures to speed up renewal works, among other proposals.
The task force, chaired by Land Transport Authority (LTA) chief executive Ng Lang, was formed in September after a string of service disruptions. It included representatives from transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, who were supported by experts from around the region.
"The train service disruptions from July to September 2025 occurred across different MRT and LRT lines, and involved different systems such as signalling, power and rolling stock," LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said in a joint media release on Tuesday (Dec 30).
"The task force found that while the underlying causes of the incidents were unrelated, there were several areas for improvement.”
The task force recommended prioritising the renewal of the rail network’s three core systems - trains, signalling and power - and to shorten the time taken to upgrade these systems.
"To achieve this, more engineering hours should be set aside, including through full day service closures, to carry out such works expeditiously, efficiently and safely," said LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit.
Other suggestions include:
Introducing additional backup or bypass systems and procedures to allow train operations to continue or resume more quickly after a minor fault
Leveraging technology and data to implement more comprehensive and standardised condition monitoring across the network. This is to allow for more timely interventions on pre-emptive maintenance and replacement of critical components
Deploying robotics and automation more extensively to augment the rail workforce in carrying out maintenance tasks more efficiently
Improving alternative travel options for commuters, as well as adopting a more "commuter-centric mindset" to guide affected commuters. This includes providing more precise, tailored and real-time information on system status and alternative travel routes.
Developing more tools to provide real-time, journey-specific information to help commuters plan what to do when a disruption occurs
DEEPENING WORKFORCE CAPABILITIES
The task force also highlighted that the rail sector needed to continually upgrade its workforce, sustaining a pipeline of engineering talent to operate and manage an ageing and expanding network.
It recommended that LTA and rail operators work together to strengthen the role of the Singapore Rail Academy in harmonising and raising standards across the board to prepare the rail workforce for future challenges.
"This would include enhancing the professional certification framework for rail engineers and technicians by expanding certification coverage to more rail systems and workers," said LTA, SBS Transit and SMRT.
There could also be more structured and frequent staff rotations between LTA and the rail operators to build common perspectives and capabilities, they added.
However, the transport authority and train operators pointed out that maintaining a high level of rail reliability does not eliminate delays and disruptions.
The task force has therefore recommended measures to enhance standard operating procedures to manage service disruptions on the ground, they noted.
"The challenge of operating and maintaining the rail system will only increase as its size and complexity grow," said LTA's Mr Ng. "These recommendations will help guide the next steps to be taken to continue strengthening the reliability of our rail network."