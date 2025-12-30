Rail reliability task force recommends full-day service closures to speed up MRT, LRT upgrading

SINGAPORE: The task force that was formed to improve the reliability of train services has submitted its recommendations, suggesting full-day closures to speed up renewal works, among other proposals.

The task force, chaired by Land Transport Authority (LTA) chief executive Ng Lang, was formed in September after a string of service disruptions. It included representatives from transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, who were supported by experts from around the region.

"The train service disruptions from July to September 2025 occurred across different MRT and LRT lines, and involved different systems such as signalling, power and rolling stock," LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said in a joint media release on Tuesday (Dec 30).

"The task force found that while the underlying causes of the incidents were unrelated, there were several areas for improvement.”

The task force recommended prioritising the renewal of the rail network’s three core systems - trains, signalling and power - and to shorten the time taken to upgrade these systems.

"To achieve this, more engineering hours should be set aside, including through full day service closures, to carry out such works expeditiously, efficiently and safely," said LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit.

Other suggestions include: