MRT reliability falls in August as LTA releases first monthly report on rail performance

THOMSON-EAST COAST LINE

The transport authority added that it would start publishing the MKBF performance and number of delays lasting more than 30 minutes for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) from this edition of the report.

According to the report, the TEL's MKBF fell to 311,000 train-km from the end of August from 373,000 train-km at the end of July.

“While MKBF provides a reasonable indicator for the reliability of mature rail lines, its limitations can make it less reflective of the reliability of a newer line,” said LTA.

"A newer rail line in its early stages tends to operate significantly lower mileage, as the overall line is shorter, and given relatively lower ridership, trains are not being operated at more typical frequencies.

"In addition, the operation of new lines, especially lines that are still undergoing construction and extension, will take time to stabilise."

According to LTA, the TEL is currently in its initial engineering “bathtub” stage - a period when teething issues are expected as the system stabilises and matures.

“Since the start of the phased opening of the TEL, LTA and the operator have been working with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to resolve teething issues.”

These include issues with the new signalling system of the TEL, which LTA and the operator have been working with the OEM to address, it said.

“Issues that arise in the initial stages of operations and after system updates as part of ongoing works may result in delays. Such issues differ from the faults encountered in the operation of more mature rail lines.”

Despite this, the transport authority said it would commence reporting the TEL’s MKBF since the line had so far accumulated one year of "more representative data".

"The TEL project is not fully complete, as works on TEL Stage 5 are still underway by LTA, the operator and OEMs. More time is needed before the TEL’s performance stabilises," LTA said.

"We expect the performance of the TEL to improve after it fully opens in 2026 and its operations have stabilised, such that its fault trends can be fairly compared with our other mature lines."