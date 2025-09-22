Acting transport minister pledges more precise information during MRT incidents; says 'zero disruptions' unrealistic

SINGAPORE: Commuters should have more precise information during an MRT breakdown, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said in parliament on Monday (Sep 22), as he sought to address growing concerns over recent train disruptions.

Speaking in response to 18 parliamentary questions filed on rail reliability, Mr Siow acknowledged the public frustration following a series of disruptions.

Four train disruptions on the SMRT-operated North-South Line, East-West Line, Thomson-East Coast Line and the SBS Transit-operated Punggol LRT had happened in the span of five days this month.

Still, Mr Siow cautioned that “zero disruptions” is an unrealistic expectation.

“Train delays happen in every system, in every city. Our phones, our computers have to be restarted every now and then. Cars will break down too. So will our trains,” he added.

Despite the inevitability of disruptions, the goal is still to “absolutely minimise” them due to the inconvenience to commuters, and the authorities will “work doubly hard to do so”.

“What is equally important is when a disruption inevitably happens, we can support commuters, and guide them to continuing their journeys safely, with their understanding and cooperation.”

Mr Siow’s comments come on the heels of public transport operator SMRT’s assurance that the string of recent rail disruptions this month were isolated cases and not systemic.

The Land Transport Authority's (LTA) figures released on Sep 5 showed that overall MRT reliability from July 2024 to June 2025 dropped to its lowest level in five years.

Mr Siow said that every single rail incident is taken seriously.

“I am personally alerted whenever there is a train incident, even when it is late into the night or during engineering hours,” he said. “We want to be accountable to commuters.”

Mr Siow added that he has also asked the LTA to share more data on train disruptions publicly.

“We will be transparent, because we have a good system, and we have nothing to hide,” he said.