LTA publishes more rail reliability indicators to give commuters 'fuller picture' of train performance

SINGAPORE: Three additional rail reliability indicators will be published to give commuters a “fuller picture” of Singapore’s rail network performance, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Nov 14).

These indicators have been tracked by LTA, but not made public until Friday. They were presented along with the authority’s rail reliability report, which is now being released monthly instead of the previous quarterly basis.

Among the additional indicators published, Train Service Delivery measures the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, while another metric, Train Punctuality, measures the extent to which train trips are completed on time.

A third metric measures an estimate of the number and proportion of commuters affected by severe disruptions exceeding 30 minutes.

These come on top of the usual Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) metric, which measures the average distance trains travel before encountering a delay-causing fault. Since 2016, rail reliability has been tracked through MKBF, as well as the number of service delays exceeding 30 minutes.

Unlike the MKBF, which has a target of 1 million train-km for the MRT network, the newly published indicators were not presented with a benchmark or target.

Public scrutiny has intensified after a string of rail disruptions earlier this year.

In September, it was announced that a rail reliability task force comprising the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators SMRT and SBS Transit will be formed to address service disruptions.

Later that month, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said in parliament that although new indicators can be “fairly technical”, he had asked LTA to share them publicly.

“We will be transparent, because we have a good system, and we have nothing to hide,” he said then.

TRAIN SERVICE DELIVERY

Train Service Delivery measures the actual distance travelled by trains compared to their scheduled distance, expressed as a percentage.

This means that the higher the Train Service Delivery, the higher rail reliability, as it means that more train trips operated according to schedule.

While MKBF captures the kilometres between failures, Train Service Delivery captures the extent of the service disruption. For instance, longer disruptions will reduce the mileage that trains travel on schedule, hence lowering the figure.

Between 2020 to 2023, train service delivery figures ranged between 99.71 per cent and 99.99 per cent across five lines: The North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), North East Line (NEL), Circle Line (CCL) and Downtown Line (DTL).

However, for the whole of 2024, the Train Service Delivery of the EWL fell to 99.42 per cent. The other lines were at 99.80 per cent or higher.

That year saw the massive six-day EWL disruption that affected about 500,000 train journeys.