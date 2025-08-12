North East Line train service disrupted due to power fault; 11 stations affected

SINGAPORE: Train services were disrupted on the North East Line between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations on Tuesday (Aug 12) due to a power fault, transport operator SBS Transit said.

Free bus services and bus bridging services are available between Punggol Coast station and Dhoby Ghaut stations, it added.

In a separate post on X, SBS Transit said that the Sengkang-Punggol LRT service was also unavailable due to a power fault.

When CNA was at Boon Keng station at about 11.20am, passengers were told by a security guard on ground level that no trains were running.

Signs had been put up stating there was no train service between Boon Keng station and Punggol Coast.