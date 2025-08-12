North East Line train service disrupted due to power fault; 11 stations affected
Sengkang-Punggol LRT service was also unavailable due to a train fault.
SINGAPORE: Train services were disrupted on the North East Line between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations on Tuesday (Aug 12) due to a power fault, transport operator SBS Transit said.
Free bus services and bus bridging services are available between Punggol Coast station and Dhoby Ghaut stations, it added.
In a separate post on X, SBS Transit said that the Sengkang-Punggol LRT service was also unavailable due to a power fault.
When CNA was at Boon Keng station at about 11.20am, passengers were told by a security guard on ground level that no trains were running.
Signs had been put up stating there was no train service between Boon Keng station and Punggol Coast.
The security guard also stopped people from entering the station. But there were no announcements made and passengers were waiting at the platform.
There was also a stationary train on the side headed towards Punggol Coast, and it had been there for about five minutes.
Staff also said they were activating free bridging bus services but these would “take some time”.
Meawhile, passengers were not allowed past the gantries at Woodleigh MRT station when CNA was there at 11.34am.
A stationary train was also seen waiting at the station in the direction of Punggol Coast for at least five minutes, while a station announcement said that recovery work was in progress.
Passengers who wanted to head towards Harbourfront MRT Station were directed towards bus service 147 at an entrance of Serangoon MRT Station.
As crowds flocked toward the bus service at around 11.20am however, passengers found it difficult to board the bus.
Last Wednesday, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow had said that the rail disruptions in the last few months were "disappointing".
"This series of recent incidents is disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better," Mr Siow wrote in a Facebook post.
His comments came after MRT services on the East-West Line were disrupted for five hours on Wednesday morning.
On Jul 1, train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line were also disrupted for over an hour due to a signalling fault.
Twice last month, train services on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system were suspended due to a power fault.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.