SBS Transit CEO apologises for train disruptions on North East Line and Sengkang-Punggol LRT

SINGAPORE: Train services on the North East Line have resumed, about three hours after a power fault was reported late Tuesday morning (Aug 12).

The issue started at about 11am, resulting in a halt to MRT services at 11 stations between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations on the North East Line.

The line is connected to the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, which was also affected.

"We apologise to all affected commuters for the inconvenience caused," said Mr Jeffrey Sim, group CEO of transport opertor SBS Transit. "We take this matter very seriously and are looking into the cause of the incident."