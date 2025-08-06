Track fault causes 25-minute MRT delay along East-West Line

Lines formed at each door as a train arrived. Each one remained at the platform for a few minutes as the screen doors opened and closed several times. The trains then began to move off slowly.



Station staff were seen ushering commuters and explaining the situation to them.|



At 8.45am the trains appeared to be arriving at shorter intervals and leaving more quickly.



A queue of trains could be observed waiting at Jurong East station to pull into the platform and pick up passengers.



The commuter lines also began to get shorten as more passengers were able to board.



One of them was 19-year-old polytechnic student Babu Servess, who was likely to be late for class because of the disruption. Still, he kept a cool head.



“Everyone is also trying their best to make sure the trains are running,” he said.“If late, then late, so be it.”



Another commuter, 27-year-old consultant Clement, expressed frustration at the frequency of disruptions, including the one in September 2024 that went on for six days.



"To me, it's already been way too many times,” said Clement, who declined to give his last name. Fearful of more unexpected delays, he said that he would be tapping out of Jurong East station and taking the bus towards the city to work.