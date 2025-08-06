Track fault causes 25-minute MRT delay along East-West Line
Commuters travelling from Boon Lay towards Buona Vista are affected.
SINGAPORE: A track fault along the East-West Line caused a train service delay on Wednesday (Aug 6), transport operator SMRT said.
Due to the fault, which occurred at about 6am, commuters travelling along Boon Lay to Buona Vista in the direction of Pasir Ris are advised to add 25mins to their travel time, SMRT said in a Facebook post.
"Our engineers are working to recover train services," SMRT said, adding that free regular bus services are available from Boon Lay station to Buona Vista station.
The transport operator advised commuters to download an e-Travel Chit as proof of their travel if their journey has been affected.
SMRT had initially warned commuters at 6.03am to add 15 minutes of travel time between Boon Lay towards Clementi. It later updated its post at 7.17am, warning commuters of a 25-minute delay from Boon Lay towards Buona Vista.
When CNA reached Jurong East station at 8.30am, there was a large crowd of commuters waiting for trains heading towards the city.
Station staff were seen ushering commuters and explaining the situation to them.|
At 8.45am the trains appeared to be arriving at shorter intervals and leaving more quickly.
A queue of trains could be observed waiting at Jurong East station to pull into the platform and pick up passengers.
The commuter lines also began to get shorten as more passengers were able to board.
One of them was 19-year-old polytechnic student Babu Servess, who was likely to be late for class because of the disruption. Still, he kept a cool head.
“Everyone is also trying their best to make sure the trains are running,” he said.“If late, then late, so be it.”
Another commuter, 27-year-old consultant Clement, expressed frustration at the frequency of disruptions, including the one in September 2024 that went on for six days.
"To me, it's already been way too many times,” said Clement, who declined to give his last name. Fearful of more unexpected delays, he said that he would be tapping out of Jurong East station and taking the bus towards the city to work.
SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the fault was due to a point machine near Jurong East station.
A point machine helps control train movements at rail junctions when trains switch tracks.
"For safe operations, trains are driven at a slower over this faulty point machine," said Mr Lam, adding that train services on the rest of the East-West Line were running as usual in both directions.
"We are sorry for affecting your morning commute."
SEPTEMBER 2024 DISRUPTION
The six-day disruption last September resulted in travel chaos along a similar portion of the East-West Line.
An axle box had fallen off from a train and onto the tracks, causing a train’s bogie to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi MRT stations.
This resulted in extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment, and disrupted MRT services along nine stations from Boon Lay to Queenstown.
An estimated 500,000 out of 2.8 million train journeys were affected on each day, with train services resuming six days later on Oct 1.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) later fined SMRT S$2.4 million (US$1.86 million) after investigations found that the incident was due to multiple lapses, including the malfunction of a warning system on the day itself that could have prevented the disruption.
Additional reporting by Justin Ong Guang-Xi.