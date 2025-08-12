NEL disruption: Main and backup power supply tripped at depot substation

SINGAPORE: A trip in the main and backup power supply at a depot substation led to an hours-long disruption of train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a failure of the power switchboard, causing a flashover in one of the voltage transformers that is used to regulate the power supply, said SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim on Tuesday evening.

"This resulted in a trip in both the main and backup power supply as part of the power protection mechanism," he added.

The power fault led to a three-hour disruption of NEL services, which affected 11 stations between Farrer Park and Punggol MRT stations.



The faulty voltage transformer could not be repaired immediately and a decision was taken to bypass the depot substation and draw power from the other substation at Dhoby Ghaut so that train services could resume, said Mr Sim.

"Our engineers also carried out extensive checks to ensure that the fault will not impact the operational stations," he added.

Power was progressively restored to the affected stations and NEL services fully resumed at 2.10pm.