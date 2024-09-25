No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown; power fault causes hours-long delay on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: The East-West Line (EWL) has been hit by an hours-long delay after a power fault on Wednesday (Sep 25) cut MRT service in both directions between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

This affects a stretch of nine MRT stations: Boon Lay, Lakeside, Chinese Garden, Jurong East, Clementi, Dover, Buona Vista, Commonwealth and Queenstown.

Transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook post that a train on the East-West Line caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot at about 9.25am.

This caused a train near Clementi station to stall.

The Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) train, which has been in service for over 35 years, encountered a fault and emitted smoke, said SMRT in an update at 12.20pm.

"This caused damage to the power cable and resulted in a power trip, disrupting train service between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

"About 850 commuters onboard the stalled KHI train near Clementi station were safely detrained onto the tracks, with our staff on-site to guide and assist them back to the Clementi station platform," it added.

A photo shared by SMRT on Facebook showed staff members guiding commuters on the train track, after they had disembarked from the stalled train.