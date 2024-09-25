No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown; power fault causes hours-long delay on East-West Line
A train on the East-West Line caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot at about 9.25am.
SINGAPORE: The East-West Line (EWL) has been hit by an hours-long delay after a power fault on Wednesday (Sep 25) cut MRT service in both directions between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.
This affects a stretch of nine MRT stations: Boon Lay, Lakeside, Chinese Garden, Jurong East, Clementi, Dover, Buona Vista, Commonwealth and Queenstown.
Transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook post that a train on the East-West Line caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot at about 9.25am.
This caused a train near Clementi station to stall.
The Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) train, which has been in service for over 35 years, encountered a fault and emitted smoke, said SMRT in an update at 12.20pm.
"This caused damage to the power cable and resulted in a power trip, disrupting train service between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.
"About 850 commuters onboard the stalled KHI train near Clementi station were safely detrained onto the tracks, with our staff on-site to guide and assist them back to the Clementi station platform," it added.
A photo shared by SMRT on Facebook showed staff members guiding commuters on the train track, after they had disembarked from the stalled train.
Free regular and bridging bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.
In-train and station announcements are also being made to keep commuters informed, said SMRT.
Commuters online spoke of the disruption, with one eyewitness who wanted to be known as Mdm Tan saying that there appeared to be smoke coming from a train arriving at Clementi station at about 9.17am.
Other users on X cited travel delays of between 10 to 20 minutes.
SMRT first flagged the disruption in train service at 9.52am, attributing it to a "traction power fault". It later said the issue was caused by a "train fault" before characterising the incident as a power fault.
"If you are heading towards Jurong East, take the free regular or bridging bus to Jurong East at Boon Lay and continue your journey on (the North-South Line) to Outram Park via Woodlands," said SMRT.
FRUSTRATION AND CONFUSION
A CNA reader who was at Buona Vista MRT station at about 9.25am said that there was no train service from Buona Vista heading towards Pasir Ris.
Passengers who were on the train towards Tuas Link were also asked to disembark and take the bridging bus services.
At the bus stop outside Buona Vista MRT station, staff in SMRT uniforms answered questions from commuters and helped to direct them towards the free shuttle buses.
A CNA reporter at the scene at about 11.30am noted loudhailers were used to announce the directions of services and numbers of regular buses arriving at the stop.
There were clear signs of frustration at times as people tried to get clarity on where the buses would go.
One commuter at Buona Vista MRT station, who was trying to get to Bugis for work, told CNA the looping bus service was “confusing”.
He took the free shuttle from Jurong East to Buona Vista, but was still trying to get to Queenstown to catch a train heading east.
As the rain started pouring, shuttle buses leaving Buona Vista MRT station were packed, with passengers standing.
A 70-year-old commuter, who asked not to be named, told CNA the situation was “totally unacceptable”.
The man, who was using a walking stick, told CNA that he was “very careful” when moving as he had difficulty walking and a heart condition.
This was his first time encountering an MRT disruption.
He was trying to travel one stop, from Buona Vista to Commonwealth, but said he was told by staff that he had to take a shuttle bus to Queenstown and then another bus to Commonwealth.
He felt that SMRT could provide better contingency services, such as shuttle buses that go directly to nearby stations.
A commuter CNA spoke to said he was asked to alight at Queenstown station at 10.30am.
Iliyas Juanda, 27, was at Tanjong Pagar station when his train stopped at 9.45am. An announcement then came in that there was no service between Queenstown and Boon Lay stations.
Mr Iliyas was heading to Nayang Technological University for his lecture when the service disruption occurred.
He said that there was no crowd control at the station when he alighted. It later improved because of the presence of a couple of Traffic Police officers.
Mr Iliyas added that it did not help the situation when it started raining.
More staff members were seen later on, with SBS and SMRT staff members seen on either end of the bus stop at Queenstown station.
He added that there also appeared to be conflicting information about the bus bridging services. Mr lliyas was later able to board a bridging bus at Queenstown at 11.30am.
In response to a Facebook comment that said a train was not moving from Kallang to Boon Lay, SMRT said at about 10.10am that westbound trains were being turned around at Queenstown.
"Therefore, train speed is being regulated. We have made in-train and station announcements. We are sorry for affecting your commute."
Other Facebook users also expressed frustration with the bus services.
One commuter said in the comments section of SMRT's post that there were no bridging bus services at Buona Vista for about 20 minutes, while another reported “no bridging bus in sight at Jurong East”.
In response, SMRT advised commuters to take regular buses without tapping in as they are “free to board”.
However, another commuter wrote that bus operators were unaware of the disruption and did not inform commuters not to tap when boarding.
The incident on Wednesday is the third train service disruption in slightly over a week.
Service on the Circle Line was disrupted for nearly two hours due to a power fault on the evening of Sep 17, affecting peak-hour travel for scores of commuters.
The next day, a fire at a train depot again disrupted Circle Line services, causing an outage of about 15 minutes.
Additional reporting by Davina Tham and Firdaus Hamzah.
