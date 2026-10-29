Domestic abuse cases handled by community agencies remain elevated in 2025, with over half involving children
Child abuse continued to account for the largest share of low- and moderate-risk cases, with physical abuse being the most common type experienced, a Ministry of Social and Family Development report found.
SINGAPORE: The number of new low- and moderate-risk domestic abuse cases rose slightly to 4,686 last year, according to a report by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) published on Thursday (Oct 29).
This was up 3.5 per cent from 4,527 cases in 2024, with the ministry describing the figures as broadly stable. But it highlighted that cases remained elevated compared with the 3,918 recorded in 2023.
MSF said in its third Domestic Violence Trends Report that the “continued elevation” in cases may reflect improved detection and reporting of abuse, as well as earlier intervention.
“Sustained public awareness, legal protections and comprehensive support services may have continued to support earlier help-seeking, allowing concerns to be surfaced and managed sooner,” it added.
Child abuse continued to account for the largest share of low- and moderate-risk cases, with 2,476 recorded in 2025, up from 2,373 the year before.
Separately, 2,021 new high-risk abuse cases were recorded last year, including 1,917 child abuse cases, the report found.
However, this overall high-risk figure cannot be directly compared with previous years because of changes to how child abuse cases are counted.
The ministry said the revised methodology is aimed at improving the accuracy and consistency of reporting, adding that it does not affect how cases are assessed, managed or supported.
Cases with low to moderate safety and risk concerns are categorised by MSF as tier 1 cases and overseen by community agencies such as child protection specialist centres and family service centres.
High-risk cases, known as tier 2 cases, are overseen by MSF's Protective Service and may warrant statutory intervention, such as removing a child from their home to ensure their safety.
For example, a case involving occasional derogatory remarks that do not escalate into severe physical violence or psychological abuse would be classified as tier 1, whereas a case involving a parent inflicting serious injuries, such as burns or fractures, on a child would be categorised as tier 2.
In the first half of this year, preliminary data suggest that new cases continued to rise across most abuse categories compared with the same period in 2025, said MSF.
While tier 1 child abuse cases declined slightly, tier 2 child abuse cases saw a slight increase. New spousal abuse, vulnerable adult abuse and vulnerable adult self-neglect cases also rose over the same period.
These figures will be released in next year's report, added MSF.
NEW METHODOLOGY
In its latest report, MSF outlined three changes to how domestic violence cases are counted and reported.
Previously, family service centres recorded abuse-related concerns at the household level rather than the individual level, said the ministry. This limited their ability to identify specific victim-survivors and may have overstated the number of people affected.
Under the revised methodology, MSF uses data from the Family and Adult Support Tool to more precisely identify individuals who have experienced or been exposed to abuse.
The second refinement concerns how high-risk child abuse cases are counted.
Previously, all children assessed in a household with child protection concerns were counted as tier 2 cases, regardless of whether they had experienced or been exposed to abuse.
Under the changes, only children who have been directly abused or neglected, or exposed to abuse in the household, are counted as tier 2 cases.
Children who are in a household with recorded child abuse concerns but are not exposed or subjected to abuse are no longer included in the figures.
On this, MSF said it would continue to assess the safety of all children in households where child protection concerns arise.
The third change addresses the double-counting of cases that move between agencies or between tier 1 and tier 2 classifications within the same year.
Previously, a case could be counted twice if it moved between the two tiers, such as when a high-risk case was transferred to a community agency for ongoing support.
Under the revised methodology, such cases are counted only once, under the higher safety and risk classification.
But cases that are closed and subsequently reopened because of new or recurring incidents of abuse continue to be counted separately.
MSF said these changes generally result in lower reported figures by more precisely identifying individuals affected and removing duplicate counts.
"The refinements for this year’s report were not prompted by a single catalyst, but are part of ongoing efforts to provide a more meaningful and accurate picture of domestic violence trends," MSF said in response to CNA’s queries.
The ministry added that 2025 will serve as the baseline year for overall tier 2 cases and tier 2 child abuse cases going forward, as applying the refined classification retrospectively to earlier years would require substantial manual review and re-coding.
"Where the methodology remains comparable, such as for vulnerable adult cases, we continue to present the historical trend," it added.
PHYSICAL ABUSE MOST COMMON AMONG CHILD ABUSE CASES
The report found that children aged seven to 12 formed the largest group of child abuse cases across both tiers.
Physical abuse was the most common type among tier 1 child abuse cases, with 1,421 cases reported in 2025. This was followed by emotional and psychological abuse, with 562 cases and neglect, with 317 cases.
Similarly, physical abuse was the most common type among tier 2 child abuse cases, with 885 cases, followed by neglect with 483 cases and sexual abuse with 339 cases.
"A significant proportion of cases involved the excessive use of physical force for the purpose of discipline,” said MSF.
"While parents may adopt different approaches to discipline, MSF encourages parents to use non-physical means of discipline and build positive parent-child relationships."
Experts also cautioned against using physical punishment as a form of discipline, warning that it can have lasting emotional and psychological harm.
Mr Kevin See, director of integrated family service at social service agency Monfort Care, said physical punishment can be counterproductive, as children may learn to obey out of fear rather than understand why their behaviour needs to change.
"When the desired response does not follow, frustrated parents may escalate the force they use, increasing the risk of harm,” he added.
Ms Anne Chui, head of Allkin Family Service Centre @ Ang Mo Kio 230, stressed the importance of supporting children who are not just immediate victims of domestic violence, but are witnesses of such abuse.
"When violence becomes a regular feature of family life, children may come to see aggression, control or intimidation as normal ways of resolving disagreements,” she said. “Without timely intervention and support, this can influence how they manage conflict and form relationships later in life.”
Meanwhile, spousal abuse cases also rose slightly, from 1,871 in 2024 to 1,920 in 2025.
"This upward trend was driven by cases managed by family service centres, suggesting that more victim-survivors are coming forward to seek support via family service centres," said MSF.
"This provides opportunities for social service professionals to work with families earlier, where appropriate and safe to do so, before concerns escalate."
Elder abuse cases remained broadly stable at 290 in 2025, compared with 283 in 2024. This is still elevated from the 2023 baseline of 230 cases, noted MSF.
The report also found that new high-risk vulnerable adult abuse cases rose from 70 in 2024 to 104 in 2025, while self-neglect cases increased from 14 to 37 over the same period.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, contact the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline at 1800-777-0000 or report it online.