Singapore’s top Muay Thai fighters target medal haul at continental showdown in Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national Muay Thai team is eyeing a strong showing on the continental stage, as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Muay Thai Championship in Vietnam.
Seven athletes will represent the country at the week-long competition, which kicks off on Friday (Jun 20).
The annual championship, held in Vietnam for the first time, is expected to attract more than 300 fighters from around 30 countries and territories. They will compete for medals in 28 weight categories and eight performance classes.
It also marks their last chance to qualify for December’s SEA Games in Thailand.
AIMING FOR GLORY
Among the Singaporean Muay Thai athletes headed to Vietnam for the competition is rising star Wayne Low, who will be making his international debut.
At just 20 years old, he has dedicated himself fully to the sport by training six days a week, up to seven hours a day.
“The sport, beyond its physical aspects, involves “a lot of mental strength”, said Low, who is looking forward to going against some of the best fighters in Asia
“Without any mental strength, I don't think any of us can get this far, we can just give up any time. With it, I feel (that it has made me) a much better person, more disciplined.”
Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Singapore, he said that he is hoping to snag at least a bronze medal at the competition.
“I’m really nervous and excited. I don’t want to mess up this chance,” added Low, who is the youngest fighter in the seven-member squad headed for Vietnam.
However, he noted that his age is not a disadvantage, saying the upcoming competition will give him valuable exposure and experience against high-level opponents.
RAISING THE BAR
National coach Amir Gani said adapting to the intensity and pace of international bouts has been a major focus in training, with former national athletes being involved as sparring partners.
“We do more training because of the pace of the fights. The bouts are different from what we have in Singapore,” he added.
“So we need to understand and make the athletes understand the pace, the power of these international games. They are not easy.”
Amir said he believes his charges are capable of holding their own against Asia’s best, and is aiming for at least four medals from the team at the championship — but medals are just part of the bigger picture.
“My goal for the Asian Championship is to win as many as we can as a nation, and I want as many Singapore athletes to be carded for SEA Games,” he added.
“That's what our main goal is, but for the main goal to happen, we have to have a successful event.”
If their quest for December's SEA Games is successful, the athletes will have their work cut out for them.
They could face fierce fights from powerhouse and host Thailand, as well as other teams such as Malaysia and the Philippines.
Amir said: “We know that there’s always pressure, but we can work with this pressure to be even better.”