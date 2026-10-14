Singaporeans advised to consider postponing Umrah pilgrimages amid Saudi Arabia security risks: MUIS

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Wednesday (Oct 14) advised Singaporeans planning to perform umrah to consider postponing their trips to Saudi Arabia, in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) advisory to defer all travel to the country due to heightened security risks.

"We understand how much an Umrah journey means to our pilgrims and their families. For many, it is a deeply personal journey of faith, one they have looked forward to, saved for and prepared for some time," MUIS said in a separate advisory posted on its website and social media pages.

"We seek the community's understanding in taking the necessary safety precautions and consider postponing their journey while the security risk remains heightened."

MFA on Tuesday advised against travelling to Saudi Arabia as the country experiences an increase in attacks targeting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure.

Since last week, Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis have targeted Saudi airports and oil facilities amid an escalating conflict.