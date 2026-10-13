Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia amid heightened security risks: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 13) advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia.

Since July 2026, Saudi Arabia has experienced an increase in missile and drone attacks targeting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure, said MFA in a travel advisory on Tuesday.



Over the past weeks, airports in Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jizan have been hit, while recent repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) led to airport operation suspensions and flight diversions.

Given the heightened security risks, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia, said MFA.



“Singaporeans already in Saudi Arabia should avoid all travel to KKIA and other high-risk areas until further notice and avoid non-essential travel within the kingdom,” the ministry added.

MFA said Singaporeans should continue to monitor local news closely and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Those who have booked a flight to or are transiting in Saudi Arabia, are encouraged to check with airlines for the latest travel information, confirm their flight on the day of travel and purchase travel insurance before their trip.

“Singaporeans who must travel to Saudi Arabia or who are currently in the Middle East must be prepared for travel disruptions at short notice,” said the ministry.

It also “strongly encouraged” citizens to eRegister with the ministry so it can contact them when the need arises.

“Those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office,” added MFA.

In its last advisory for Saudi Arabia in April, the ministry had advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the kingdom except for Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.