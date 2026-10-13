Commentary: How far will Pakistan go in defending Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks?

SINGAPORE: Deadly attacks on the international airport of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend have left over a dozen dead and hundreds injured. This development in the Houthi-Saudi conflict has drawn condemnation from Pakistan and Türkiye.

The three states – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye – signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. It states that an armed attack on one state is an attack on all, which has prompted comparisons with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The pact has taken on newfound significance as Iran-backed Houthis attack strategic targets across Saudi Arabia and threaten shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Red Sea to the broader Indian Ocean.

On Oct 5, the three countries activated their collective-defence commitments, agreeing to rapidly deploy military capabilities to Saudi Arabia. For Pakistan, the question is how far Islamabad will go to defend Riyadh, particularly if doing so risks a wider conflict with Iran.

The answer appears to be not too far, at least in direct combat. Though Islamabad has committed ground troops, its support will likely prioritise defensive deployments, intelligence sharing, weapons transfers and logistical support. This would allow Pakistan to honour its commitments while minimising the risk of entering a costly war beyond its neighbourhood.