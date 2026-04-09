Commentary: US-Iran ceasefire is proof of Pakistan’s versatile diplomacy

LOS ANGELES: As America and Israel’s war on Iran comes to a temporary halt, Pakistan has emerged as a critical conduit for peace talks.

On Wednesday (Apr 8), US President Donald Trump agreed to stop bombing Iran for two weeks, in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Instead of negotiating directly with Tehran, Washington appeared to rely on Islamabad as a key intermediary passing messages between the two sides.

It may seem surprising that Pakistan is playing peacemaker, given that the country is currently embroiled in a conflict with Afghanistan. But for those who have tracked Pakistan over time, its mediation role in the Iran war is predictable.