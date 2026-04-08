Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says US-Iran ceasefire covers 'everywhere' including Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday (Apr 8) that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, following mediation by his government to stop weeks of fighting.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif posted on X.

He added that Pakistan's capital Islamabad would welcome delegations from both countries on Friday to hold negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement".

"We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days," he said.

Both Tehran and Washington announced they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before US President Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" Iran was set to expire.

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.