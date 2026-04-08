Trump agrees to suspend bombing of Iran for 2 weeks if Tehran completely reopens Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Apr 8) he agreed to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks as part of a ceasefire deal if Tehran completely reopens the vital Strait of Hormuz. The strait, one of the world's most vital shipping lanes for oil and gas, has effectively been blocked since the war started on Feb 28.

The announcement came after Pakistan made a last-minute proposal to avert massive US attacks on Iran, with Trump warning a "whole civilisation will die tonight" unless a deal was agreed by Tuesday's deadline.

In his social media post, Trump said he decided to delay an expansion of US strikes “based on conversations” with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s powerful army chief.

Iran's Supreme Security Council said negotiations with the United States to finalise details of the proposal would begin on Friday in Islamabad.

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