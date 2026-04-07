Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die' in Iran if ultimatum expires
Explosions were reported on Kharg Island, the site of Iran's main oil export terminal, which the US president has publicly mused about destroying or seizing.
WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump once again warned Iran to make a deal by his Tuesday (Apr 7) deadline, saying a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if an agreement is not reached to end the conflict.
"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump’s statement nonetheless kept the possibility of an off-ramp open, saying that "maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen".
"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran!"
The US president has said he will destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran within four hours if it does not end its blockade of Gulf oil by 8pm Eastern Time on Tuesday (Wednesday, 8am, Singapore time).
"Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?," Trump wrote.
As the clock ticked down on Trump's deadline, strikes on Iran intensified throughout the day, hitting railway and road bridges, an airport and a petrochemical plant and knocking out power lines, according to Iranian media.
Iran responded by declaring it would no longer hold back from hitting the infrastructure of its Gulf neighbours, and claimed to have carried out fresh strikes on a ship in the Gulf and Saudi industrial facilities linked to US firms.
The two countries have so far exchanged proposals, with Pakistan acting as the main go-between, but there has been no sign of compromise.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran had rejected a proposal conveyed by intermediaries for a temporary ceasefire.
Talks on a lasting peace could begin only after the US and Israel end their strikes, provide a guarantee they will not resume and offer compensation for damages, the Iranian source said, adding that any future settlement must leave Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz, imposing fees on ships that use it.
A proposal conveyed by Pakistan to Iran called for a temporary ceasefire and the lifting of the Islamic Republic's effective blockade of the strait, while putting off a broader peace settlement for further talks, according to a source familiar with the plan.
But Iran's 10-point response, as reported by IRNA news agency on Monday, required a permanent end to the war, the lifting of sanctions and a promise of the reconstruction of Iranian sites damaged by the Israeli-US strikes.
It also included a new mechanism to govern passage through the strait - previously an open international waterway through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas typically passed.
Since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28, Iran has effectively closed it to nearly all ships apart from its own.
Efforts to facilitate talks between the US and Iran are still ongoing, two Pakistani sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
Iran's ambassador to Pakistan said on Tuesday "positive and productive endeavours" by Islamabad to mediate an end to the war were "approaching a critical, sensitive stage", but gave no further details.
At a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, US Vice President JD Vance said that America was still confident of getting an Iranian response before the deadline.
Vance added that the "military objectives" of the Iran war have been completed.
"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," he added.
STRIKES HIT KHARG ISLAND, BRIDGES, POWER LINES
Explosions were reported on Kharg Island, the site of Iran's main oil export terminal, which Trump has publicly mused about destroying or seizing.
Trump has threatened to deploy ground troops to seize critical oil infrastructure on the island, but experts warn such an operation would cost the lives of many US military members and would not be a decisive move to ending the war.
Power was also knocked out in parts of Karaj, just west of Tehran, by a strike on transmission lines and a substation.
Israel warned Iranians in a Persian-language social media post to stay away from trains, saying anyone near railways would be in danger.
A synagogue in Tehran was destroyed overnight by what Iran described as Israeli air strikes.
Footage in Iranian media showed Hebrew texts scattered in the debris.
"The synagogue building was completely destroyed and our Torah scrolls were left under the rubble," said Homayoun Sameh, a lawmaker who represents Iran's Jewish community, one of the Middle East's largest outside Israel. Israel's military had no immediate comment.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that Tehran's response would "deprive America and its allies in the region of oil and gas for years".
"America's regional partners should know that up to today we have shown great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some consideration in choosing targets for retaliation," it said.
"But all these considerations have since been removed."
"I HOPE IT IS ANOTHER BLUFF"
Iranians had hoped the threatened escalation could be averted.
"I hope it is another bluff by Trump," Shima, 37, from the central city of Isfahan, told Reuters by phone.
Like many, she said she wanted the hardline clerical government removed, "but infrastructure being destroyed and people being unable to build the future of the country is another matter".
Trump has abruptly called off similar threats over the past several weeks, citing what he has described as productive negotiations with unidentified figures in Iran, though Tehran has denied that any substantive talks have taken place.