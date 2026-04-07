Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die' in Iran if ultimatum expires

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump once again warned Iran to make a deal by his Tuesday (Apr 7) deadline, saying a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if an agreement is not reached to end the conflict.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement nonetheless kept the possibility of an off-ramp open, saying that "maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen".

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran!"

The US president has said he will destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran within four hours if it does not end its blockade of Gulf oil by 8pm Eastern Time on Tuesday (Wednesday, 8am, Singapore time).

"Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?," Trump wrote.