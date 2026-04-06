Trump appears to extend Iran deadline in cryptic post

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 5) appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.

"Tuesday, 8pm Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform.

The new deadline, 12am GMT (8am, Singapore time) on Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on Feb 28.

Trump, who has held no public events since an address to the nation on Wednesday, seemed to confirm the new timing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country," he told the Journal Sunday.

"And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing."

The US president did a string of short interviews with media outlets after he announced the dramatic rescue of a US airman - and issued an expletive-laden ultimatum to the Islamic Republic to free up the strategic waterway or risk a fierce US attack.

He told Fox News he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president said.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.