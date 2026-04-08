Trump says he has agreed to two-week ceasefire with Iran

DUBAI/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Apr 7) that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

The announcement on social media was the latest example of Trump backing down from severe threats, after he warned Iran earlier on Tuesday that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if his demands were not met.

Trump said the deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump said Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a "workable basis" for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be "finalized and consummated" during the two-week ceasefire.