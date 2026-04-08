Commentary: China’s muted response to the Iran war speaks volumes

SINGAPORE: As the 2026 conflict in Iran enters its second month, questions have been raised over the role – or lack thereof – that China is adopting.

Indeed, its initial response was conspicuously mild. In the aftermath of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Feb 28, China expressed “grave concern” without rebuking either country. This stands in contrast to the capture of the Venezuelan president by American forces after which Beijing said it was “deeply shocked and strongly condemns” the use of force against a sovereign country.

These are not just semantic differences but reveal a hard-nosed pragmatism and an increasing desire to stabilise ties with Washington.

To be sure, China was by no means absent. Its primary focus was consular assistance as it scrambled to evacuate thousands of Chinese citizens from Iran. At the same time, Beijing also dispatched its special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, to the region in mid-March to mediate and promote a peaceful resolution.

Nonetheless, the calculus in this crisis is different from its more assertive attempts to broker peace in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, its endeavours in the Myanmar civil war or its earlier role in the landmark Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement.