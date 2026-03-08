China rejects ‘major power co-governance’, warns against bypassing UN in veiled swipe at US

BEIJING: China has rejected the idea that global affairs should be jointly steered by a handful of major powers, as its top diplomat sets out the country’s vision for global governance amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

China does not “subscribe to the logic of major power co-governance”, Wang Yi said in rare direct remarks on Sunday (Mar 8) in a press conference on the sidelines of the Two Sessions.

Wang also warned against bypassing the United Nations (UN) through alternative mechanisms - remarks that appeared to be a veiled swipe at recent United States initiatives, including its Board of Peace.

During the wide-ranging 90-minute press conference on Sunday, Wang fielded 21 questions from domestic and foreign media, setting out Beijing’s positions on major-power rivalry, its vision for the world order and the trajectory of China-US ties.

He also addressed a series of current geopolitical flashpoints - from the latest escalation in the Middle East to tensions with Japan and disputes in the South China Sea.

Wang’s remarks on global affairs were in response to a question that cited his own description of China-US ties as the most consequential relationship in the world.

The reporter asked whether a joint-responsibility model - floated previously by United States President Donald Trump and others - could help the two powers prevent confrontation and reassure the world that China’s rise would not destabilise the existing international system.

Wang signalled that Beijing does not accept a framework in which a handful of big countries co-manage world affairs.

“Looking back at history, every episode of rivalry among major powers and bloc confrontation has brought disaster and suffering to humanity,” said Wang, who is China’s foreign minister and the country’s top diplomat by virtue of his concurrent role as head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party.

“For this reason, China will never follow the old path where a strong country inevitably seeks hegemony, nor does it subscribe to the logic of major power co-governance.”