Commentary: What South Korea’s belated participation in the ‘Hormuz coalition’ reveals

SINGAPORE: Washington has been in a diplomatic back-and-forth with its disgruntled allies over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s blockade of the waterway has disrupted fuel supplies, with Asian countries bearing the brunt because of their dependence on Middle East oil.

On Mar 14, United States President Donald Trump called on countries, including US allies Japan and South Korea, to send ships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite initial resistance, seven countries issued a joint statement on Mar 19 expressing their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait”.

Japan was a signatory of that statement, but South Korea was not. While Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae met Mr Trump in Washington, affirming that Tokyo would cooperate on achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, Seoul has appeared more circumspect. It only spoke out later, joining more than 20 countries in condemning Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.