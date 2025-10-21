Singapore navy launches first of six 'motherships' for unmanned combat

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on Tuesday (Oct 21) launched its first of six multi-role combat vessels (MRCV), marking a milestone in its fleet renewal programme.

The MRCV is designed to function as a "mothership" for unmanned aerial, surface and underwater systems to conduct naval operations, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release.

"Developed to meet the RSN’s unique operational requirements, it is the largest and most complex warship built to date in Singapore," it added.

The first MRCV, christened Victory, will allow Singapore to better safeguard its sea lines of communication - major maritime routes used for trade, military and naval logistics purposes. Singapore has two vital sea lines of communication: One through the South China Sea, the other through the Strait of Malacca.

The six MRCVs will be progressively delivered from 2028 onwards, replacing missile corvettes which have been in service since 1989. To honour their legacy, the MRCVs will retain the names of the older ships.