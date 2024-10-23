New Sengkang West multi-storey depot to support large-scale deployment of electric buses

SINGAPORE: A new bus depot at Sengkang West will be the first multi-storey bus depot to support the large-scale deployment of electric buses, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Oct 23).
The five-storey bus depot, which can accommodate a fleet of 500 electric and diesel/hybrid buses, will be fitted with 240 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
“Each of these chargers provide up to 360kW of power, allowing for single-deck buses to be fully charged in less than 1.5 hours,” said LTA.
"These chargers are equipped with smart charging functions to optimise charging speed and efficiency, with real-time monitoring, control and diagnostic capabilities."
LTA handed over the bus depot to SBS Transit (SBST) in August, and SBST has since then been preparing the depot for operations in early 2025.
The depot houses an operations control centre, maintenance facilities, a staff canteen, and a lounge for bus captains.
It will also include an eight-storey staff quarters, comprising 39 apartment units that can accommodate up to 350 beds, to provide on-site accommodation for transport workers, including bus captains.
"Each apartment has ensuite toilets, a kitchen, and a yard," LTA said. "Staff will also have access to recreational facilities such as a TV room and a multi-purpose hall within the premises."
In line with environmental sustainability efforts, the depot will feature green roofs, solar photovoltaic systems and rainwater recycling systems, LTA said.
NEW THREE-DOOR ELECTRIC BUSES
The Sengkang West bus depot will be utilised by 10 new electric buses which will be commencing operations from December. This brings the total number of electric buses deployed for passenger service to 70, said LTA.
The new buses, which will be deployed on bus services 86, 107 and 159, are the first of 360 electric buses bought by LTA last November from BYD Singapore and Cycle & Carriage Automotive to replace diesel buses that were reaching the end of their lifespan.
LTA subsequently exercised an option under BYD’s contract to procure an additional 60 electric buses, bringing the total to 420.
"In line with our target of a 100 per cent cleaner energy public bus fleet by 2040, LTA aims to electrify half of our public bus fleet by 2030," it said. "To achieve this target, LTA will be procuring more than 2,000 electric buses over the next five years."
The 10 new three-door, single-deck electric buses will be fitted with automated boarding ramps for wheelchair or personal mobility aid users.
The ramps, which can be deployed by the bus captain from the middle door of the bus, are equipped with sensors which detect obstacles and align with the kerb for smoother deployment.
The new buses will also feature high-definition cameras and interior displays in place of bus side mirrors.
"The real-time video feed from these cameras provides bus captains with a wider and clearer field of view, minimises blind spots and improves visibility in low light and adverse weather conditions," said LTA.
Similar to existing electric buses, the new buses are also equipped with passenger information display systems to provide commuters with audio and visual updates of upcoming bus stops and destinations.