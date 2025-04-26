'We need to get him out': SCDF's race to save a life in quake-hit Myanmar
The Singapore Civil Defence Force's 80-member Operation Lionheart team was deployed to Myanmar on Mar 29 to support disaster relief efforts following a devastating earthquake.
SINGAPORE: "No matter what happens, we need to get him out."
That was the unwavering commitment of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers during an intense eight-hour rescue mission to free a man trapped under a collapsed building in Myanmar.
An 80-member team was deployed to the Southeast Asian country in late March to assist in disaster rescue efforts after it was hit by a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake.
The Operation Lionheart contingent comprised 44 rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), 13 National Servicemen including two full-time National Servicemen (NSF) medical doctors, four paramedics, four search specialists with four canines, four hazardous materials specialists, and 15 support officers, SCDF said in a media factsheet on Saturday (Apr 26).
Seven members from the contingent, which returned to Singapore earlier this month, spoke to the media about the space constraints they had to work with and the roles they took on beyond search and rescue efforts.
THE RESCUE MISSION
It was around midnight in Myanmar on Mar 30 when local authorities alerted the SCDF team to a live victim trapped in a partially collapsed three-storey residential building along Ngu Wah Road.
Fifteen SCDF officers arrived at the scene and assessed the safest and quickest way to conduct the operation, said Lieutenant (LTA) Mohamed Salih Shaik Dawood, who was the rescue deputy rota commander.
The rescuers discovered signs of life 10m to 15m from the entry point of the collapsed structure. Only three of them could enter the confined space.
Among the three was Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Mohamed Azlan Mohamed, who was the rescue section commander. Recalling his experience, the 38-year-old said he had to lie down flat as there was little headroom in the confined area.
But this posed a bigger challenge for his fellow officer who was at a breaching point under which the victim was trapped, as he had to use tools to break through the concrete with the limited space he had.
"That's why we decided on using our electric breakers, which (are) small and much easier to manoeuvre and to work with," WO1 Azlan said.
The officers also used battery-powered tools which, unlike equipment powered by petrol, do not generate fumes. These can run for about 20 minutes, and their batteries can be replaced subsequently.
Before breaking or cutting through the concrete, the SCDF officers also stacked up wooden blocks in a process known as cribbing, with materials provided by local rescuers. Cribbing blocks are used to provide temporary support to prevent unstable structures from collapsing or moving unexpectedly.
The officer closest to the victim then began cutting through the steel bars that were embedded in the concrete.
"We started off small … (The building was) like a deck of cards. You have to really do it slowly," WO1 Azlan said, adding that they did not want to disturb the integrity of the structure.
During this process, they maintained constant contact with the victim and provided him with water through a plastic tube to keep him hydrated. The victim was very calm and composed, the rescue section commander recalled, and could speak basic English.
But he could tell from the man's voice that he was scared. "Every five minutes, we will try to communicate with (him), so it gives (us) this extra power to … work hard (even in) such an uncomfortable or such a challenging posture," WO1 Azlan shared.
"We just (told) him: 'Don't worry, we are here … we're doing our best' … We just tried to keep (him) calm and made sure that he will not be left alone."
After about two to three hours, WO1 Azlan's team handed the reins over to another group of rescuers that continued on the work. Eventually, the rescuers managed to break through the concrete to create an opening big enough to pull the victim out.
WO1 Richard Bryan Ang Co, who was part of the next group of rescuers at the scene, said he experienced a "feeling of joy" seeing the victim freed and carried out from the building.
He added that the victim, who had been calm, was crying as he was brought out and had also injured his foot.
The Myanmar mission was the first Operation Lionheart deployment for both LTA Dawood, 49, and WO1 Ang Co, 35. The former said that endurance was key for such operations as the officers had to repeat the same action of creating a hole "for hours".
For WO1 Azlan, who has been with DART for 11 years, this was the fourth deployment under Operation Lionheart and the third involving an earthquake. He was previously deployed for earthquake relief efforts in Nepal and Türkiye in 2015 and 2023 respectively.
He said the officers have trained to work in small spaces back home in Singapore. "But the adrenaline, you can't get that in training; you can only get (that) in real (operations)," he added.
He was also among more than half the members the team who had to miss out on Hari Raya festivities due to their deployment. While he did feel sad, WO1 Azlan said that his calling to help others in need was "much higher".
"You know that you are doing something great, something noble … To be able to help people with whatever skills we have, that's the greatest feeling ever."
ENGINEERS AND DOCTORS
During search and rescue missions, structural engineers within the team also have a crucial role to play.
Their job is to assess whether a structure is safe for rescuers to enter by looking out for telltale signs of danger, such as cracks running through walls, and examining materials that have been dug out from the buildings.
Major (MAJ) Ros Farina Mohd Fauzi Rodrigues, who is a civil engineer by training, spoke about an operation she was part of, which involved a collapsed building near a fallen air traffic control tower at Naypyidaw International Airport.
In this case, a body was buried under the rubble and pinned down by a heavy beam. Metal bars were already bent and out of shape, she recalled. Hence, the team did not commit to using any breaking tools but dug out the rubble by hand instead.
"This is what you do as a structural engineer. We work together with the rescuers, both our guys, as well as the fire service, to make sure that our rescuers are safe," said MAJ Farina, 35.
Helping out with the mission as a rescue technician was MAJ Chew Jia Han, an operationally ready NSman who holds a PhD in civil engineering. The 39-year-old said that the engineers faced their fair share of challenges, given that they were assessing the buildings based on what they could see on the surface.
"As we proceed with our operation, we might uncover something else that might improve our initial assessment to be slightly off," he said.
When that happens, the engineers would recommend that the operation be stopped and conduct a reassessment on how to carry on safely.
Beyond search and rescue efforts, the SCDF team also established medical outposts in disaster-stricken areas to provide medical care to affected locals.
Due to the structural damage to hospitals in Myanmar caused by the earthquake, their capacity to provide essential services was limited, said SCDF.
Hospitals faced a shortage of rooms, equipment and suitable spaces for procedures, and they focused primarily on major operations and emergency cases.
"This resulted in a gap in access to primary care for minor medical ailments and injuries," it added. To address this, medical outposts were thus set up at a monastery in Pyokkon and on the open ground at a hotel in Dhakhinna Thiri Township.
Captain Sarvananthan Rajragavan was one of two NSF doctors stationed at the outposts. Likening it to a general practitioner clinic, the 27-year-old said the medical team provided basic care, treating conditions ranging from musculoskeletal ailments to upper respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.
But they also came across some critical cases, he said. One man, for instance, had a glass shard almost tearing open his right big toe which he and his fellow NSF doctor had to stitch up.
Dr Rajragavan, who was 40 days away from his operationally ready date before he was deployed, said that he did not expect to be part of the Operation Lionheart contingent during his National Service.
"You never hope for a disaster to happen. But was I prepared? Definitely. I think the training we go through and the drills we undergo prepare us for a disaster (if it) happens," he added.
RESILIENCE OF THE MYANMAR PEOPLE
During the 11-day deployment, the Singapore contingent searched 26 sites and provided medical care to about 130 local residents.
Team leader and commander of the first SCDF division Colonel (COL) Tay Zhi Wei told reporters that the contingent was able to reach Myanmar within 26 hours of the earthquake, one of the fastest response times for Operation Lionheart deployments.
The team also complemented its Myanmar counterparts "quite significantly" by deploying the canines, which they did not have yet.
The dogs were important in confirming if there were live casualties or dead bodies that needed to be recovered.
He added that the contingent is usually escorted to places that have already been searched by the local fire service. There have also been occasions when residents would approach the SCDF officers to conduct a secondary search at their places, and the team would oblige.
But the help goes both ways, said COL Tay, 41. He recounted how a vehicle was passing by an area where the team was responding to an incident and the locals on board had asked about water.
The team leader initially thought they needed water, but they were actually offering the SCDF officers water instead.
This, to him, showed the resilience of the Myanmar people. "They are reeling from maybe loss of life. They are reeling from the loss of their home, but yet they step out of the way to help rescue teams who are helping them," said COL Tay.
Echoing this, WO1 Azlan shared a memory of two young girls under the age of 10 – close to his own children's ages – who were always positive and cheerful despite losing their homes to the earthquake.
When it was time for him to head back to Singapore, the girls said they would miss him and gave him a sticker, which he now keeps on the back of his phone.
He was sad to bid them farewell, but he left the girls with some parting advice. "I told them: 'Just study hard and … regardless of whatever you do, just keep on helping people.'"