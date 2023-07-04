91 more Singapore-based companies allegedly sending supplies to Myanmar military

SINGAPORE: Another 91 Singapore-based entities were recently identified as being involved in the flow of supplies to Myanmar’s military, adding to an initial list of 47 recently named by the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Myanmar.

In response to questions sent by Members of Parliament (MPs) Vikram Nair (People’s Action Party – Admiralty) and Dennis Tan (Workers’ Party – Hougang), Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan clarified that the government has not imposed a general trade embargo on Myanmar.

“We are therefore seeking more details such as export transaction documents to ascertain how these transactions are connected to the manufacture of weapons in Myanmar, so that our checks and investigations can be more thorough, and effective based on objective evidence,” he said.

Dr Balakrishnan added that it is “not the Singapore government’s policy intention to block legitimate trade with Myanmar”, noting that total bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022 amounted to S$5.8 billion (US$4.2 billion).

“Doing so would further set back the country’s development and exacerbate the suffering of the civilian people of Myanmar,” he said.

The allegations in the report by UN expert Tom Andrews refer to supposedly US$254 million worth of goods shipped from Singapore-based entities over a two-year period. It also said that Singapore banks have been used “extensively” by arms dealers.

In May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded to the allegations, saying Singapore has worked to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.

A ministry spokesman said Singapore has taken a “principled position” against the military’s use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. MFA also said Singapore does not authorise the transfer of dual-use items which have been assessed to have potential military application to Myanmar, where there is a serious risk that they may be used to inflict violence against unarmed civilians.

Mr Nair asked if the Government has investigated the allegations. He also asked for an update if it has and if any actions are being taken.

Mr Tan asked for the number of Singapore-based companies identified in the sale of materials for military-related uses in Myanmar, the actions taken against such companies and the number of companies against which actions have been taken.

He also asked how many cases involved Singapore-based banks in the financing of transactions, and what actions have been taken or will be taken against such banks.