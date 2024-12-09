N-Level results to be released on Dec 16

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2024 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released on Dec 16, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examination and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Monday (Dec 9).

Candidates can collect their results from their secondary schools from 2pm. Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by their respective schools.

"School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results from the school," said MOE and SEAB.

Proxies must produce the relevant documents for the school's verification when collecting the results, said MOE and SEAB, adding that candidates may contact their schools for assistance with the appointment of a proxy.

Private candidates with Singpass can use their Singpass account to obtain their results via SEAB's candidates portal from 2.45pm on Dec 16.

Those who do not have a Singpass account can view their results in the portal using the account they created when registering as candidates.

INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION COURSES

Candidates applying for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 16 and 5pm on Dec 19.

Hard copy application forms will also be available at the customer and visitor centres at the three ITE colleges.

Those who wish to collect the hard copy application forms should first book an appointment by contacting the respective colleges.

Candidates can check interview details for courses offered under aptitude-based admissions via the ITE application portal from 2pm on Dec 20.

The ITE posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 30 and candidates can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the portal between 9am on Dec 30 and 11.59pm on Jan 3, 2025, to accept or reject the offer.

DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME

For the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), eligible school candidates will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

The DPP prepares candidates for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Under the programme, candidates who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE appliation portal between 2.30pm on Dec 16 and 5pm on Dec 19.

The DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 20, and candidates can check their posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive an offer should log on to the portal between 2pm on Dec 20 and 11.59pm on Dec 26 to accept or reject the offer.

Candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary school in 2025 for Secondary 5.

POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME

Students interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first start their Secondary 5 school year in 2025 while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the programme.

The PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics, catering to Normal (Academic) students who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the programme eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

PFP applications will open in January 2025 on the day the O-Level results are released. Those eligible for the programme will receive a copy of Form P on the same day inviting them to apply.

EDUCATION AND CAREER GUIDANCE SERVICES

Candidates are advised to explore the range of education and career pathways available to them to help them plan their next steps, said MOE and SEAB.

Students can consult their teachers or education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools.

They can also refer to the MySkillsFuture website to find out more about the education and career pathways available.

For courses and offerings at polytechnics and ITE colleges, students can refer to MOE's CourseFinder website.

Students can also make an appointment with a counsellor at the ECG Centre at MOE by phone or online from Dec 9 to Dec 24.