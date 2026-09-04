SIAS warns against pyramid-type ‘Nanning scheme’ investment arrangements

SINGAPORE: The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, has warned members of the public against investing in pyramid-type investment arrangements under what is commonly referred to as the “Nanning scheme”.

The scheme, along with similar schemes, promises exceptionally high returns with low risk through recruiting new participants, SIAS said in a statement on Friday (Sep 4).

The warning comes after 52 Singaporeans were arrested and detained in China over suspected pyramid scheme activities and related offences, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and police said on Friday.

A CNA investigation in Singapore found that recruiters had pitched the investment potential of Guangxi, especially the city of Nanning, to prospective investors in Singapore.

Potential investors were told they could join at different membership tiers requiring varying upfront payments. The investigation found that they were also encouraged to identify and recruit prospective members in Singapore.

SIAS said that reports of such schemes describe investors being introduced to supposedly exclusive investment opportunities overseas.

Potential participants may be invited to travel overseas to countries such as China to hear presentations and meet existing investors.

Promoters may claim to have secret connections to government officials or say the investments are linked to government-backed projects or economic development programmes.

“Investors should also beware that scammers can impersonate government officials by using sophisticated tools such as artificial intelligence,” SIAS said.

The association urged investors to exercise extreme caution, noting that "if an investment opportunity sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and more often than not, it is likely to be a scam”.