PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech from 6.45pm on Aug 17

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17) from 6.45pm.

He will start with a speech in Malay, followed by Mandarin. His English speech will begin at 8pm, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

This year's rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio. It will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations.

CNA will broadcast the speeches with subtitles in English.



Mr Wong's speech will also be broadcast in English on Channel 5 and CNA938; in Mandarin on Channel 8, Channel U and CAPITAL 958; in Malay on Suria and WARNA 942; and in Tamil on Vasantham and OLI 968.



It will be streamed live on CNA, CNA's YouTube channel, Facebook page and TikTok, as well as on YouTube channels of PMO and Mr Wong.

Live updates will also be provided on Mr Wong's WhatsApp and Telegram channels. Those who miss the live broadcast can watch it on PMO's YouTube channel or on PMO's website from Aug 18.

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year, when the prime minister addresses the nation and makes key policy announcements.

This is Mr Wong's second National Rally, and his first since leading the People's Action Party (PAP) to victory in this year's General Election.