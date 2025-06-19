PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 17

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his 2025 National Day Rally speech on Aug 17.

The rally will be held at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday (Jun 19).

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year, when the prime minister addresses the nation and makes key policy announcements.

This year's event will be Mr Wong’s second National Day Rally, as well as his first since leading the ruling People's Action Party to victory in this year's General Election.

At last year's National Day Rally, Mr Wong unveiled the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, under which retrenched workers can receive temporary financial support of up to S$6,000 (US$4,670) over six months.

He also announced that the government would introduce 10 extra weeks of shared parental leave, and that singles would get priority access when they apply for new Build-to-Order flats to live with or near their parents.