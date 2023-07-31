Five key changes to regulations on the use of the Singapore flag

SINGAPORE: Rules on how to use the Singapore flag will soon be eased under the National Symbols Act and Regulations, which comes into effect on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Key changes under the regulations include stronger safeguards to protect the national symbols from being misused and more clarity on the respectful use of the symbols, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a media release on Monday.

The National Symbols Act and its Regulations will replace the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Act, which was enacted in 1959 to govern the use of Singapore's state crest, national flag and national anthem.

The new Act aims to provide a framework to promote appropriate use of the national and presidential symbols, while allowing for wider use of some symbols for Singaporeans to express national pride and solidarity, said the ministry.

Here are the key changes to rules governing the use of the Singapore flag:

1. DISPLAY

The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth may now allow the national flag to be displayed outside the National Day period - July to September - without a flagpole and illumination at night.

Under the SAFNA Act and Rules, any changes to the display period required the legislation to be amended.

“This change is in response to calls from Singaporeans to fly the national flag from their homes on occasions of national significance beyond National Day, as an expression of national pride and solidarity,” said MCCY.

Those who wish to use the national flag or its image for commercial or decorative purposes during the National Day period will no longer have to seek approval from the minister.

Additionally, the flag can now also be displayed or carried flat or horizontally. When displayed against a vertical wall or flat surface, the flag should be placed with the crescent and stars on the top position as seen by a person facing it from the outside of the building.

It should also not be obscured or overlapped by footwear or laundry.

The national flag should also not be flown or displayed upside-down. It should always be displayed with the crescent moon and five stars at the corner of the upper left red section of the flag near the pole, except where military or international aviation and naval protocol prescribe otherwise, said MCCY.