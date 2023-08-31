An empty COVID-19 vaccine vial and photos of Singapore’s circuit breaker: Museums move to display recent history

SINGAPORE: An empty vial that once contained Pfizer’s first COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore donated by the Ministry of Health will be among the exhibits at the National Museum as part of a revamp of the Singapore History Gallery.

The museum also commissioned photographers to document how Singaporeans were coping with the “circuit breaker” period, which was in place for about two months in 2020.

Such documentation is part of the National Museum’s efforts to to incorporate more contemporary history like the COVID-19 pandemic in the revamp that is expected to end in 2026.

The museum has been collecting material for its contemporary initiative in a more focused manner since May 2020, said its director Chung May Khuen.

“One of the the lessons that we learned over the last few years as a result of the pandemic and as a result of engaging our audience and different stakeholders is that they want to see how history actually relates to them,” she said.

“To do that, I think it is important to find important milestones or important events at the moment and make that connection immediately with our visitors and then bring them back into history so that they can see the relevance of history.”

The last revamp was in 2015.

Other than the history gallery, its five other permanent galleries on level two and the glass rotunda will also be revamped, the institution announced earlier this year.

The National Museum is seeking to co-create its stories with the public and other agencies, given that it is the people’s museum, said Ms Chung.

“We always think that there is value in co-creating content with the public and not just for the visitors at the moment, but also for the future generations to come,” she said.

“I think it's important that future generations are able to look at the past and be able to see the stories and very interesting objects that shed a bit more light about the history of their ancestors.”