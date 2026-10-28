Nature groups welcome revised Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks housing plans, but maintain need for safeguards

SINGAPORE: Some nature groups have welcomed the revised plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, although they maintained the need for environmental safeguards.

More green spaces would be able to support more wildlife and improve ecological connectivity, but development plans must be carried out according to environmental management and monitoring plans, they added.

Nature Society Singapore’s (NSS) Lester Tan said that while the group prefers to “conserve as much”, it also understands the need for balance between development and conservation.

NSS president Leong Kwok Peng had previously proposed conserving two-thirds of Maju Forest and leaving the third for housing.

On Wednesday (Oct 28), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said housing plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks have been revised to retain more greenery following public feedback.

Under the revised plans, the area retained as greenery at Maju Forest will increase from around 8ha to about 10ha. This accounts for about 45 per cent of the 23ha site, up from about 35 per cent under the original plans.

At Gillman Barracks, the area set aside for greenery will increase from around 8ha to about 12ha. This is about 60 per cent of the 20ha of existing greenery, up from about 40 per cent under the original plans.

It means 1,200 fewer homes than initially planned. Under revised plans, about 11,000 units could be built at both sites.