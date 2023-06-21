Navy doctor braves fog and hailstorm in Hudson River marathon swim to become first Singaporean to achieve feat

SINGAPORE: A medical officer with the Republic of Singapore Navy has become the first Singaporean to complete the challenging 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim in New York.

Dr Chua Jia Long braved cold waters and bad weather conditions last week to accomplish the feat, which has been touted as one of the longest marathon swims in the world.

The epic endurance challenge spans seven days over a total distance of 193km – about the length of Singapore’s coastline.

Participants swim non-stop for four to six hours each day from one bridge to the next, with each leg covering distances ranging from 21km to 32km.

