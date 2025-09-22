How the Singapore navy practises racing against time to save crew members in a distressed submarine

SINGAPORE: Out in the open sea, 10 individuals decked in bright, orange-coloured suits lay afloat and bobbing as they waited for help to come their way.

They had just "escaped" from their distressed submarine, a situation where an on-board emergency such as a leak or fire makes the vessel incapable of navigating the waters or surfacing.

Soon, a similarly coloured fast craft sped towards them, and rescuers pulled the submariners up one by one. The boat then took off towards a larger submarine support rescue vessel, Singapore's MV Swift Rescue.