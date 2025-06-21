Certis auxiliary police officer, 47, dies after collapsing during NDP rehearsal at Padang

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old Certis auxiliary police officer has died after collapsing during a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal at the Padang on Saturday (Jun 21).

The man, was part of the OneChangi contingent for the Parade and Ceremony segment.

He collapsed at 11.23am at the end of a component rehearsal, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a joint media release.

"He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post and arrived at 11.26am, where he was attended by the duty medical officer. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered immediately," they added.

The man remained unresponsive and was transferred to a standby Singapore Armed Forces ambulance at 11.42am.

"Resuscitation efforts continued en route to hospital", said MINDEF and CAG. He arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 11.57am and was pronounced dead at 12.19pm.

Certis confirmed in a statement that the man was one of its employees. CNA understands that he worked at Changi Airport.

"We are currently working closely with MINDEF and Changi Airport Group to further provide the officer’s family with the necessary support and assistance," Certis spokesperson Robin Goh said in response to CNA's queries.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the officer’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The OneChangi contingent is made up of nine companies, including Certis and CAG.

It is among the 18 civilian contingents participating in the NDP, which will be held on Aug 9 to mark Singapore's 60th birthday.

MINDEF and CAG said parties are in contact with the family to provide support. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family," the added.