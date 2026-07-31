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National Environment Agency to get new CEO
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Singapore

National Environment Agency to get new CEO

Ms Geraldine Low, who is currently Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of National Development, will be appointed CEO of NEA on Sep 1. 

National Environment Agency to get new CEO

Incoming National Environment Agency CEO Ms Low Jun Ya Geraldine. (Photo: Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

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31 Jul 2026 04:05PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 04:06PM)
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SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will get a new chief executive officer in September, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Jul 31).

Ms Geraldine Low, who is currently Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will be appointed CEO of NEA on Sep 1. 

She succeeds Dr Benjamin Koh, who has been serving as interim CEO since Jun 1. Dr Koh will continue to serve as Deputy Secretary (Sustainability) in MSE.

Prior to her current position in MND, Ms Low was also Deputy Secretary (Planning) in MND from 2021 to 2023. 

Before that, the 45-year-old served in the Ministry of Transport (MOT) from 2017 to 2021, first as a director and then as a senior director overseeing land transport policies.

She also held positions in the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Defence.

Source: CNA/ec

Related Topics

National Environment Agency Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Ministry of National Development
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