National Environment Agency to get new CEO

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will get a new chief executive officer in September, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Jul 31).

Ms Geraldine Low, who is currently Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will be appointed CEO of NEA on Sep 1.

She succeeds Dr Benjamin Koh, who has been serving as interim CEO since Jun 1. Dr Koh will continue to serve as Deputy Secretary (Sustainability) in MSE.

Prior to her current position in MND, Ms Low was also Deputy Secretary (Planning) in MND from 2021 to 2023.

Before that, the 45-year-old served in the Ministry of Transport (MOT) from 2017 to 2021, first as a director and then as a senior director overseeing land transport policies.

She also held positions in the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Defence.