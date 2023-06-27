Made in Singapore: Endangered crab species found only in Nee Soon Swamp Forest successfully bred in captivity

SINGAPORE: A little spotted swamp forest crab species, found only in Singapore, has been successfully hatched in captivity and released back into the wild.

The National Parks Board (NParks) bred the critically endangered species in its lab in a push to boost the crustaceans’ population and establish more colonies in nature sites around the island.

Researchers leading the initiative said saving the reticulated swamp forest crab, known by the scientific name Parathelphusa reticulata, can play a part in combating climate change.

The project is part of efforts to protect rare plants and animals native to Singapore.