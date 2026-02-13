Two batches of Nestle Milo snack bar products recalled due to potential presence of rubber: SFA

SINGAPORE: Two batches of Nestlé Milo snack bar products have been recalled due to the potential presence of rubber in them.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 13) it was informed by Nestle Singapore on the voluntary recall of various Milo snack bar products by the manufacturer in Australia.



This was due to the potential presence of foreign matter, the agency said.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Nestle Singapore, to recall the implicated products.

The affected products are:

Product name: Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Original)

Size: 210g (box of 10 bars), or 21g per bar

Batch no: 5324TD15

Expiry date: Aug 31, 2026

Country of origin: Australia



Product name: Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Dipped)

Size: 270g (box of 10 bars), or 27g per bar

Batch no: 5322TD15

Expiry date: Aug 31, 2026

Country of origin: Australia

The recall is ongoing, SFA said.