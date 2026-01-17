SFA recalls 2 infant formula products over presence of toxin

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Jan 17) recalled two infant formula products due to the presence of cereulide toxin.

The agency detected the toxin, which can ⁠cause ‍nausea and vomiting, in another batch of Nestle NAN infant formula as well as a batch of Dumex infant formula products.

This follows an earlier recall of selected Nestle NAN formula products on Jan 8.

The affected batches are:

Nestle NAN HA 1 SupremePro (800g), batch 52340017C3 (made in Switzerland)

Dumex Dulac 1 (800g), batch 101570778C (made in Thailand)

The two products "may have used the same raw ingredient supplied by the same source used in the earlier batches of implicated infant formula products", said SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint media release.

The recall is a precautionary measure while SFA's investigations are ongoing.

There has been one case of illness likely associated with cereulide exposure, said the agencies. The case had mild symptoms and has since recovered.

Currently, clinical laboratory tests have not confirmed that the illness was caused by cereulide poisoning, said the agencies.

The CDA is working closely with SFA and "conducting surveillance" with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children, they added.

In total, the affected batches of imported infant products comprise less than 5 per cent of Singapore's imported supply of the formula products, said SFA and CDA.

"SFA will continue to engage importers and manufacturers to monitor the situation closely."

In addition, SFA said it found that a Singapore-based manufacturer, SMC Nutrition, had used the same affected raw ingredient in some of their infant formula products meant for export.

The agencies have directed the company to halt the export of the affected products and inform the relevant authorities of the importing country.

Cereulide is a toxin that can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The symptoms usually appear between 30 minutes and six hours after consuming the affected food, and typically resolve within 24 hours.

Vulnerable groups, such as infants, are at higher risk for complications.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to feed them to their children. Those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly," said the agencies.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for product enquiries.