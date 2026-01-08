Singapore orders halt to sale of selected Nestle NAN infant formula over potential toxin risk

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Jan 8) put a stop to the sale of five batches of Nestle NAN infant formula and follow-on formula as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

The measure will remain in place while investigations are carried out, SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) jointly said.

This follows a notification over the past two days issued by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed and the International Food Safety Authorities Network on the infant formula recall.

SFA and CDA said that there have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the consumption of the affected Nestle infant formula in Singapore so far, and that investigations are ongoing.

The five affected made-in-Switzerland batches are:

NAN HA 3 SupremePro, batch 53030017C1

NAN HA 2 SupremePro, batch 51420017C4

NAN HA 1 SupremePro, batch 51460017C2

NAN HA 1 SupremePro, batch 51470017C1

NAN HA 3 SupremePro, batch 53030017B1

Cereulide is a toxin that can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. These symptoms typically appear between 30 minutes to six hours from consumption of affected food, and will typically go away within 24 hours.

However, vulnerable groups such as infants are at higher risk for complications, said SFA.

SFA noted that there are currently no international standards on the acceptable level for cereulide toxin in infant formula and other food items established by Codex Alimentarius Commission and most overseas competent authorities on the toxin.

It added that it is working closely with CDA, which is carrying out surveillance with hospitals to look out for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to feed them to their children. Those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly."

A Nestle Singapore spokesperson earlier told CNA that no stocks are being recalled in Singapore.

The spokesperson said Nestle Singapore had conducted a thorough check of all its stocks and found that two batches of products "needed additional review".

However, subsequent lab testing confirmed that both batches were safe for consumption.

"We also confirm that all other products sold by Nestle Singapore are safe," the spokesperson added."We have engaged SFA proactively and are working closely with them to provide full visibility on the situation."

Nestle initially recalled the affected infant formula in Europe, but the recall has since been widened to include markets in Africa, the Americas and Asia.

At least 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa, have issued health warnings over the Nestle infant formulas possibly being contaminated.

No illnesses have been confirmed in relation with the affected batches so far.

Nestle had said on Tuesday that it had tested all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products after a quality issue was detected in an ingredient from a leading supplier.

It is now ramping up production and activating alternative suppliers of the acid oil to maintain supply.