At least S$40,000 lost to Netflix phishing scams since October

SINGAPORE: The police on Wednesday (Nov 27) warned of the re-emergence of phishing scams involving spoof emails purportedly from streaming company Netflix.

At least 35 cases were reported since Oct 1, with losses amounting to at least S$40,000 (US$29,700), said the police in a news release.

In these scams, victims received emails allegedly from Netflix, claiming that there were payment or subscription issues which resulted in a temporary suspension of their account.

"The email would instruct victims to click on a URL link embedded in the email to verify their details," said the police.

Victims who clicked on the links were redirected to a phishing website and asked to provide their banking and card details.

The scammers would then allegedly misuse the victims' details to make unauthorised purchases.

Victims realised they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised transactions on their cards or bank account statements.

The police advised the public that Netflix would never ask for personal information such as card numbers and bank account details through text or email.

In an advisory on its website, Netflix added that it would never ask for a user's password or payment through a third-party vendor or website.

"If the text or email links to a URL that you don't recognise, don't tap or click it. If you did already, do not enter any information on the website that opened," said Netflix.

The streaming company advised users to change their passwords and update them on other websites or apps where the same email and password combination was used if they clicked on a link or shared personal information.

Those with any information relating to such crimes can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.