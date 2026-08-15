SCDF unveils new ambulance that can be reconfigured quickly to carry 2 patients at a time
Five of the new ambulances, which were developed based on feedback from frontline crews, have been deployed nationwide.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has unveiled its next-generation ambulance that can be reconfigured quickly to carry two patients at a time when needed.
The enhanced seventh-generation ambulance, launched in partnership with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), represents a "leap forward" in Singapore’s pre-hospital emergency care capabilities, SCDF said on Saturday (Aug 15).
The new ambulance was developed through consultation with frontline ambulance crews, such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMT).
Known as the Gen 7E ambulance, it will progressively replace the current sixth-generation ambulance fleet over the coming years.
The first five ambulances have already been deployed across Singapore and are now part of SCDF’s fleet of 108 operational ambulances.
SCDF’s chief medical officer Colonel Dr David Pflug said the ambulance sets a new benchmark for pre-hospital care, ambulance crew and patient safety.
"It empowers our paramedics to perform lifesaving resuscitations while remaining safely restrained, ensuring that the highest standards of pre-hospital care are provided throughout the conveyance," he added.
REACHING HOSPITALS FASTER
The patient cabin in the new ambulance has been redesigned to function as a "high-performance mobile clinical workspace", said SCDF.
"Every component, from the cabin layout to the stretcher loader system, has been optimised to support faster, safer and more effective pre-hospital care," it added.
The modular design allows the patients' cabin to be rearranged to fit two patients.
This provides critical capacity support during multi-casualty incidents, reducing setup time and enabling faster turnaround from incident sites to the hospital.
The new ambulance introduces an upgraded stretcher loading system that reduces physical strain on ambulance crews.
This involves an improved pulley mechanism that makes loading and unloading more efficient.
"The reduced physical force required during stretcher loading and unloading improves ambulance crews' safety during patient conveyance," said SCDF.
With extra leg room for paramedics at the airway seat, this will improve paramedics’ access to the patient in the ambulance.
The new ambulance also has side-facing paramedic seats that provide direct access to patients and allow paramedics to deliver care while seated securely.
This is an upgrade from the single front-facing seats of previous generation ambulances, and the SCDF used lessons from overseas experiences and feedback from the crew to make the change, Major Yeo Ren Jie, senior staff officer for emergency medical services deployment (systems), told CNA.
"Because for Singapore, our approach is more of a load-and-go concept, whereby we will try to do a lot of resuscitation processes inside the moving ambulance," he added.
These seats come with high-mobility seat belts for paramedics to move their upper body more freely so they can lean forward and reach the patient without having to unbuckle.
Frequently used medical equipment is also positioned within easy reach, reducing the need for paramedics to move around while the ambulance is in motion.
To ensure smoother and more stable rides to hospitals, the patient cabin also has an air suspension system.
The stretcher platform has dedicated air suspension that minimises road vibration, a critical safeguard for patients with spinal injuries or those undergoing continuous chest compressions.
The vehicle has also been upgraded and now weighs five tonnes - up from 3.5 tonnes - with a dual rear wheel setup to give the ambulance greater balance, stability and reduced road impact.
EMT Sergeant 1 Paramasivam Sivamani Roshan, who has attended to patients in the new ambulance, noted the ease of accessing equipment.
Giving an example of a cardiac arrest case, he said: "Usually for cardiac arrest, there are more treatments to give (the patient) while we are (en route) to the hospital, like giving medication, analysing patients' heart rate. The space actually gives us more comfort to treat the patient."
INFECTION CONTROL
The new ambulance comes with a comprehensive four-tier decontamination system for infection control without taking the ambulance out of service.
This includes autoclave mist disinfection, a 20-minute deep cabin disinfection process that is activated when required; and ultraviolet disinfection, which is deployed when the patient cabin is unoccupied for full-surface sterilisation.
The other tiers include an antibacterial blue light system that provides continuous passive disinfection even while crew and patients are onboard, and photocatalytic oxidation air purification within the air conditioning ventilation system for continuous disinfection throughout every journey.
Clinical equipment and treatment zones are now strategically positioned in the patients' cabin for quicker access during emergencies.
For instance, the ambulance has aircraft-inspired drop-down safety cabinets that prevent medical supplies and equipment from falling during the ride to hospitals.
SCDF is also trialling prototype viewing windows that can allow the crew to identify stowed equipment at one glance.
There are also wall-mounted railings to store medical equipment kits, keeping critical lifesaving tools within immediate reach of the crew.
Pouches can be arranged or added to these railings, improving both the speed of patient care and the safety of the ambulance team, said SCDF.
CHANGES TO DRIVER'S CABIN
The driver's cabin has also been redesigned to focus on ergonomics and operational safety.
It incorporates feedback from crew members to refine the layout of the driver workspace, with frequently used functions positioned for more intuitive access and reduced distraction while driving.
SCDF is also conducting a trial to test how EMT-drivers can use new hardware controls such as buttons in their operations.
The overall design enables drivers to operate the ambulance more safely and effectively, particularly during emergency response, said SCDF.
The new ambulance also incorporates driver safety features such as an alert system, height sensor, 360-degree exterior camera and a system to help avoid collisions.
In addition, it is equipped with an in-vehicle transponder as part of SCDF’s traffic priority system, which communicates with designated traffic junctions to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.
The exterior of the Gen 7E ambulance has also been upgraded to have 360-degree continuous reflective decals. These are designed to alert road users earlier, particularly at traffic junctions and incident sites.
The back of the ambulance has an LED display to provide real-time alerts to motorists such as when critical patients are on board, managing traffic flow behind the ambulance and improving road safety for both the crew and the public, it added.
"The Gen 7E has been engineered as an adaptable, future-ready platform capable of evolving alongside Singapore’s advancing pre-hospital care capabilities," SCDF said.
The payload capacity has been significantly increased to integrate more sophisticated medical equipment over the vehicle’s lifespan, and ensure the ambulance can adapt to evolving emergency medical services requirements without compromising vehicle performance or handling, it said.
The new ambulance is also equipped for 5G network integration for improved telemedicine connectivity and real-time data exchange. This also supports the traffic priority system for faster and safer emergency responses.
HTX's deputy chief executive for operations Chen Yeang Tat said the agency partnered with SCDF to turn next-generation emergency solutions from concept to operational reality.
"The new Gen 7E demonstrates how technology and innovation can strengthen the Home Team’s operational readiness and advance emergency response capabilities," he added.