More bus services, extended routes in northeast Singapore and Tengah by end-2025

Services 451, 452 and 453 are limited-stop services providing direct connections to MRT stations for estates farther away from transport nodes.

Existing services 298X, 979X and 21X, which have a similar type of routing, will be renumbered as 454, 455 and 456, respectively.

The new connections were announced under the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme, which was launched in July 2024.

LTA said that close to 200,000 commuters have benefited from the programme, which is expected to cost S$900 million (US$694 million) over eight years.

Since the programme started, 14 new services have started plying the roads and 52 existing services have been enhanced with additional capacity or expanded coverage.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Sunday said enhancing bus services helps to improve public transport journey times, which is one of his priorities as minister.

"This is specific to HDB residents who stay farther away from the city. Because when you take the train, actually the journey is quite fast. But if you have to take a feeder bus, it can take a bit of time," he said.

On bus enhancements in the northeast, Mr Siow noted that the North East Line is one of the more heavily used MRT lines in Singapore's rail network.

The new bus services will give commuters another public transport option, said the minister, who was speaking to reporters at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange.

Noting that an MRT train has a capacity of about 1,500 while a bus can hold 80 to 100 passengers, he added that buses will not be able to replace the North East Line, but will be a complement to it.