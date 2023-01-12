New cycling paths to be built in 7 towns in Singapore
The new cycling paths will be in Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.
SINGAPORE: New cycling paths will be built in seven towns in Singapore under the next phase of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) cycling network programme.
They will be built in Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.
The new paths will connect people to key amenities such as transport nodes, neighbourhood centres and schools, as well as improve cycling links between towns, said LTA on Thursday (Jan 12).
The new cycling paths will be progressively completed from 2024.
LTA has called for a tender for the construction of these new cycling paths.
To cater to the planned infrastructure, existing footpaths are expected to be widened to create more space for walking and cycling.
“Due to space constraints in these mature, built-up towns, repurposing of road space and adjustments to facilities such as drains, bus stops and staircases may be needed,” said LTA, adding that it will work with other agencies to assess the technical feasibility for these options.
It will also engage other relevant stakeholders ahead of any changes, said the authority.
LTA’s Islandwide Cycling Network programme was unveiled in 2020 and aims to expand the country’s cycling path network to span about 1,300km by 2030.
Once completed, eight in 10 Housing Board (HDB) residents will be within minutes of the nearest cycling path network. This will support green commutes, such as by walking or cycling, said LTA.
“Over the past two years, LTA has made steady progress towards achieving this target despite challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said the authority.
More than 30km of cycling paths have recently been completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, the Central Business District (CBD), Taman Jurong, Tampines and Toa Payoh.
This has expanded the network to more than 530km.
Excluding the CBD, there are now 10 towns with cycling paths, including Bedok, Changi-Simei, Jurong Lake District, Pasir Ris, Punggol and Sembawang.
Works are currently in progress at Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.
Inter-town connectivity by cycling has also improved, said LTA. For example, by connecting existing park connectors, people can now cycle to the city centre from Geylang via a park connector and from Ang Mo Kio via the Kallang Park Connector.
In Jurong Lake District, the new cycling paths also connect to nearby towns such as Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok.
LTA also plans to increase the number of bicycle parking lots. There are currently 254,000 bicycle parking spaces in Singapore, and 3,000 more lots will be provided at MRT stations by 2025.
Other supporting infrastructure such as bicycle crossings, wheeling ramps and map boards will also be implemented.
“LTA will also continue with our education and outreach efforts to foster a safe, responsible and gracious active mobility culture in tandem with the infrastructural enhancements,” said the authority.