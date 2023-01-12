New cycling paths to be built in 7 towns in Singapore

LTA has called for a tender for the construction of these new cycling paths.

To cater to the planned infrastructure, existing footpaths are expected to be widened to create more space for walking and cycling.

“Due to space constraints in these mature, built-up towns, repurposing of road space and adjustments to facilities such as drains, bus stops and staircases may be needed,” said LTA, adding that it will work with other agencies to assess the technical feasibility for these options.

It will also engage other relevant stakeholders ahead of any changes, said the authority.

LTA’s Islandwide Cycling Network programme was unveiled in 2020 and aims to expand the country’s cycling path network to span about 1,300km by 2030.

Once completed, eight in 10 Housing Board (HDB) residents will be within minutes of the nearest cycling path network. This will support green commutes, such as by walking or cycling, said LTA.

“Over the past two years, LTA has made steady progress towards achieving this target despite challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said the authority.