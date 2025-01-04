Singapore condemns New Orleans truck attack, urges citizens to stay vigilant in the US

SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned the New Orleans truck attack on Jan 1, calling the incident, a stark reminder of the threat of terrorism.

US Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar flew a black Islamic State flag on a truck that he rammed into New Year's revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people.

"Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana in the US on Jan 1, 2025," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Jan 4).

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims, and we wish the injured swift recoveries. This attack is a stark reminder of the threat that terrorism continues to pose to all countries."

MFA added that the Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C. is in contact with local authorities and there are no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attack.

Jabbar crashed his vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he had driven with the aim of killing as many people as possible.

The US citizen had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and acted alone in the attack, said the FBI, while outgoing US President Joe Biden condemned what he called a "despicable" act.

Singaporeans in the US and those travelling there are advised to exercise vigilance, monitor the news and heed the advice of local authorities.

They are also strongly advised to e-register with MFA if they have not done so, as well as encouraged to buy comprehensive travel insurance, and be familiar with their policy terms and conditions.

Singaporeans in the US who require consular assistance should contact: