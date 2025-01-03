New Orleans attack suspect acted alone, supported Islamic State, FBI says

ISLAMIC STATE FLAG

The FBI said an Islamic State flag was found on the trailer hitch of the rented vehicle involved in the New Orleans attack.



US President Joe Biden condemned what he called a "despicable" act.



Public records showed Jabbar worked in real estate in Houston. In a promotional video posted four years ago, Jabbar described himself as born and raised in Beaumont, a city about 130km east of Houston.



Jabbar was in the regular Army from March 2007 until January 2015 and then in the Army Reserve from January 2015 until July 2020, an Army spokesperson said. He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010 and held the rank of staff sergeant at the end of service.



Islamic State is a militant group that once imposed a reign of terror over millions of people in Iraq and Syria until it collapsed following a sustained military campaign by a US-led coalition.



Even as it has been weakened in the field, Islamic State has continued to recruit sympathizers online, experts say.